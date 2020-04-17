TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2020

554 FPUS54 KMAF 170822

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-172115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-172115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-172115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NMZ033-034-172115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

222 AM MDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ270-172115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

222 AM MDT Fri Apr 17 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon

with gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 30 to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ271-172115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

222 AM MDT Fri Apr 17 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ272-172115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ273-172115-

Eastern Culberson County-

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ274-172115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ075-172115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ082-172115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ278-172115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ277-172115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ276-172115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ275-172115-

Chinati Mountains-

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ279-172115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

$$

TXZ282-172115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ280-172115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ281-172115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

322 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

