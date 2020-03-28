TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020
586 FPUS54 KMAF 280733
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-282130-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-282130-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-282130-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy
with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NMZ033-034-282130-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
133 AM MDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ270-282130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
133 AM MDT Sat Mar 28 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Gusts up
to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 40 to
45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ271-282130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
133 AM MDT Sat Mar 28 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph this
afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 35 to
45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ272-282130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ273-282130-
Eastern Culberson County-
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ274-282130-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ075-282130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs around 70. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ082-282130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ278-282130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ277-282130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ276-282130-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ275-282130-
Chinati Mountains-
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing
to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ279-282130-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower
70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ282-282130-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ280-282130-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ281-282130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
233 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
