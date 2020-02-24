TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020

706 FPUS54 KMAF 240757

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-242215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ082-242215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ282-242215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-242215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-242215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-242215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ281-242215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-242215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ274-242215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-242215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1257 AM MST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ279-242215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ273-242215-

Eastern Culberson County-

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ276-242215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ278-242215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-242215-

Chinati Mountains-

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ272-242215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ280-242215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-242215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ271-242215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1257 AM MST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-242215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1257 AM MST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-242215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

157 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

