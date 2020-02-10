TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020

_____

432 FPUS54 KMAF 101006

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-102215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-102215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Snow and

sleet accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-102215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Snow and

sleet accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-102215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

306 AM MST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-102215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

306 AM MST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

to around 30 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Brisk, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy with highs around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-102215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

306 AM MST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Windy, cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-102215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-102215-

Eastern Culberson County-

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ274-102215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-102215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-102215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-102215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-102215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ276-102215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-102215-

Chinati Mountains-

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-102215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ282-102215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ280-102215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ281-102215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

406 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

