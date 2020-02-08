TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

465 FPUS54 KMAF 080945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-082230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

245 AM MST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-082230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-082230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle and patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ061-062-068-082230-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle and patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ063-069-070-082230-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle and patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ059-060-067-082230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ075-082230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-082230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle and patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ274-082230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ273-082230-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ271-082230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy

with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ270-082230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ272-082230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ278-082230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-082230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ276-082230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ275-082230-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ279-082230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ282-082230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ280-082230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ281-082230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

