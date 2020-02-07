TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

448 FPUS54 KMAF 070934

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-072245-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

234 AM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-072245-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-072245-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-072245-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-072245-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-072245-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ075-072245-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ082-072245-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ274-072245-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ273-072245-

Eastern Culberson County-

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ271-072245-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

234 AM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ270-072245-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

234 AM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ272-072245-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ278-072245-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ277-072245-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ276-072245-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ275-072245-

Chinati Mountains-

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ279-072245-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ282-072245-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ280-072245-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ281-072245-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

334 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

