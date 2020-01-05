TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

_____

688 FPUS54 KMAF 050934

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-052215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-052215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NMZ033-034-052215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

234 AM MST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ270-052215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

234 AM MST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs 39 to 45.

$$

TXZ271-052215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

234 AM MST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ272-052215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ273-052215-

Eastern Culberson County-

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ274-052215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ075-052215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ082-052215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ278-052215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ277-052215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ276-052215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 23 to 31. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ275-052215-

Chinati Mountains-

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ279-052215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

TXZ282-052215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. In the mountains, south

winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the mountains...north around 10 mph along the Rio

Grande.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65 in the mountains to

67 to 73 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 68 to 74 in the mountains to 76 to 82 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66 in the mountains to the lower 70s

along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 56 to 62 in the mountains to

the upper 60s along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-052215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 52 to 58.

$$

TXZ281-052215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

334 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 30 to 36. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather