TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-172245-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-172245-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-172245-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

NMZ033-034-172245-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

143 AM MST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ270-172245-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

143 AM MST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

TXZ271-172245-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

143 AM MST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ272-172245-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

TXZ273-172245-

Eastern Culberson County-

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ274-172245-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ075-172245-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ082-172245-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ278-172245-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-172245-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ276-172245-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 17 to 23. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-172245-

Chinati Mountains-

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 17 to 23. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ279-172245-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ282-172245-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s in the mountains to

the mid 50s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Along the Rio Grande, north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. In the mountains,

northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, north winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to

the upper 50s along the Rio Grande. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. In the

mountains, northwest winds after midnight. Winds northeast around

10 mph in the evening. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains

to the lower 60s along the Rio Grande. South winds around 10 mph

in the mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 55 to 63 in the mountains to the

upper 60s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 in the mountains to the upper

60s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68 in the mountains to the lower 70s

along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 in the mountains to 72 to

78 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-172245-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Much colder. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

TXZ281-172245-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

243 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

