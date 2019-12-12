TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

_____

034 FPUS54 KMAF 120917

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

TXZ061-062-122230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-050-122230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, and Andrews

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019 /217 AM MST Thu Dec 12 2019/

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ046>048-051>053-122230-

Dawson-Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Lamesa, Gail, Snyder, Stanton,

Big Spring, and Colorado City

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ278-122230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ277-122230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs around 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ281-282-122230-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to around

70 along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

upper 70s along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the

lower 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78 in the mountains to 79 to

85 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 58 to 64 in the mountains to 65 to

71 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56 in the mountains to 57 to

63 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58 in the mountains to 59 to

65 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ276-122230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ279-122230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

$$

TXZ275-280-122230-

Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-122230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog

early in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ075-122230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ274-122230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog

early in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-122230-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ273-122230-

Eastern Culberson County-

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog

early in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ272-122230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

$$

TXZ082-122230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

317 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ271-122230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

217 AM MST Thu Dec 12 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ270-122230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

217 AM MST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs 38 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 44.

$$

