TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

_____

858 FPUS54 KMAF 090920

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-092215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

220 AM MST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation less than 1

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-092215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation less than 1 inch. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-092215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then rain with snow

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-092215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-092215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-092215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ075-092215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-092215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ274-092215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ273-092215-

Eastern Culberson County-

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ271-092215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

220 AM MST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, showers. Highs around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ270-092215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

220 AM MST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Windy, showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Storm

total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

42 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

$$

TXZ272-092215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

$$

TXZ278-092215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-092215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

$$

TXZ276-092215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows 37 to 45. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ275-092215-

Chinati Mountains-

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-092215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows 39 to 47. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

$$

TXZ282-092215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains

to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows 44 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 50 in the mountains to the upper 50s along the

Rio Grande. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the mountains...

northeast 10 to 15 mph along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. In

the mountains, northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio

Grande, northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s in the

mountains to the mid 60s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains,

northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

55 to 61 in the mountains to 63 to 69 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 in the mountains to the lower 70s

along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 in the mountains to the upper

70s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 in the mountains to 77 to

83 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-092215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

$$

TXZ281-092215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

320 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows 43 to 49. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather