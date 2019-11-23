TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

238 FPUS54 KMAF 230945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-232215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-232215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019 /245 AM MST Sat Nov 23 2019/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 42 to 48. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the morning. Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

TXZ047-048-051>053-232215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ278-232215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-232215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ281-282-232215-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the

mid 70s along the Rio Grande. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio Grande.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio

Grande.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to

the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains

to the lower 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the mountains...southwest 10 to 15 mph along the Rio

Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 68 to

76 in the mountains to the lower 80s along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to

65 in the mountains to 65 to 71 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to 70 to 76 along

the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73 in the mountains to 75 to

81 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ276-279-232215-

Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs 56 to 62. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ275-280-232215-

Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-232215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-232215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ274-232215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ063-068>070-232215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ272-273-232215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ082-232215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ271-232215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

TXZ270-232215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Mostly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely and chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.

