TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

063 FPUS54 KMAF 220851

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-222130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-222130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019 /251 AM MDT Tue Oct 22 2019/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-222130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-222130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-222130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ281-282-222130-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. In the mountains,

southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Along the Rio Grande, east winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. In the

mountains, southeast winds around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande,

east winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

lower 80s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 51 to 59 in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 in the mountains to the mid 70s

along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 71 to 79 in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77 in the mountains to 79 to

85 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ276-279-222130-

Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

$$

TXZ275-280-222130-

Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-222130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ075-222130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ274-222130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-222130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ272-273-222130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-

Including the city of Van Horn

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-222130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

351 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ271-222130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

251 AM MDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

$$

TXZ270-222130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

251 AM MDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

$$

