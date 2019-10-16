TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

073 FPUS54 KMAF 160738

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-162115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

138 AM MDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-162115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-162115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ061>063-162115-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ068>070-162115-

Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-162115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ075-162115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

$$

TXZ082-162115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ274-162115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ273-162115-

Eastern Culberson County-

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ271-162115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

138 AM MDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

TXZ270-162115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

138 AM MDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

$$

TXZ272-162115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

$$

TXZ278-162115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ277-162115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ276-162115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ275-162115-

Chinati Mountains-

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ279-162115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

$$

TXZ282-162115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to the mid 70s

along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, northeast winds 25 to

35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Along the Rio

Grande, northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. In the mountains, northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Along the Rio Grande, northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to

around 80 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds

around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. In the

mountains, east winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Along the Rio Grande, east winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains

to the lower 90s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 in the mountains to the lower

90s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 in the mountains to the mid 90s

along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 in the mountains to 83 to

89 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 in the mountains to 83 to

89 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-162115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

$$

TXZ281-162115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

238 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

