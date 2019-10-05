TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019

_____

679 FPUS54 KMAF 050743

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-052115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-052115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-052115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

143 AM MDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ270-052115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

143 AM MDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

increasing to northeast 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

$$

TXZ271-052115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

143 AM MDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

shifting to the northeast 30 to 50 mph with gusts to around

70 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

TXZ272-052115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-052115-

Eastern Culberson County-

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Increasing clouds. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-052115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-052115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-052115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-052115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 75 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-052115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Increasing clouds. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

$$

TXZ276-052115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-052115-

Chinati Mountains-

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-052115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 58. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 68 to 74.

$$

TXZ282-052115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Along

the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. In the mountains, east

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Along

the Rio Grande, east winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the mid

90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Along the Rio

Grande, light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains

to the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 70 to 80 in the mountains to

84 to 90 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 79 to 87 in the mountains to

91 to 97 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 in the mountains to the mid 90s

along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 64 to 72 in the mountains to 76 to 82 along the

Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-052115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 60 to 68.

$$

TXZ281-052115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

243 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather