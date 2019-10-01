TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

TXZ061-062-012115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ273-012115-

Eastern Culberson County-

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ274-012115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ075-012115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

TXZ082-012115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ270-012115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

300 AM MDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

TXZ271-012115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

300 AM MDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 73.

TXZ272-012115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ278-012115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ277-012115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 76.

TXZ276-012115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ275-012115-

Chinati Mountains-

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ281-012115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-012115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

TXZ282-012115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to the upper 90s along

the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the mid

90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, east winds 10 to

15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to the

lower 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 in the mountains to 88 to

94 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 in the mountains to

91 to 97 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87 in the mountains to 91 to 97 along

the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 80 in the mountains to 85 to 91 along

the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-012115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

