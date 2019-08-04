TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2019

358 FPUS54 KMAF 040723

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-042130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

123 AM MDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-042130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ047-048-052-053-042130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ061>063-042130-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ068>070-042130-

Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ059-060-067-042130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

TXZ075-042130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

TXZ082-042130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ274-042130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 101. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ273-042130-

Eastern Culberson County-

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ271-042130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

123 AM MDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

TXZ270-042130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

123 AM MDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 79 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

TXZ272-042130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 96 to 102.

TXZ278-042130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 94 to 100.

TXZ277-042130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 90 to 96.

TXZ276-042130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ275-042130-

Chinati Mountains-

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ279-042130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

TXZ282-042130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to

around 105 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Along

the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains to around

106 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains

to around 104 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Along

the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98 in the mountains to

101 to 107 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98 in the mountains to 102 to

108 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 in the mountains to 104 to

110 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99 in the mountains to 103 to

109 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-042130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

TXZ281-042130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

223 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 103. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

