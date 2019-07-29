TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 28, 2019

_____

529 FPUS54 KMAF 290838

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-292200-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

238 AM MDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-292200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-292200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ061>063-292200-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ068>070-292200-

Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-292200-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ075-292200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 93 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100.

$$

TXZ082-292200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ274-292200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ273-292200-

Eastern Culberson County-

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ271-292200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

238 AM MDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 87 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

TXZ270-292200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

238 AM MDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 77 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 85.

$$

TXZ272-292200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-292200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

$$

TXZ277-292200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

TXZ276-292200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 69. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-292200-

Chinati Mountains-

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 62 to 68. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-292200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 71. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 98.

$$

TXZ282-292200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to around

100 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains

to around 101 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the

mountains to around 101 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95 in the mountains to 98 to

104 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 85 to 95 in the mountains to

98 to 104 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

88 to 96 in the mountains to 100 to 106 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97 in the mountains to

100 to 106 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-292200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 84 to 92.

$$

TXZ281-292200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

338 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

