TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019

253 FPUS54 KMAF 130726

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-132115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

126 AM MDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-132115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-132115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ061>063-132115-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ068>070-132115-

Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-132115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 102.

TXZ075-132115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

TXZ082-132115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-132115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

TXZ273-132115-

Eastern Culberson County-

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ271-132115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

126 AM MDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

TXZ270-132115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

126 AM MDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.

TXZ272-132115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 101.

TXZ278-132115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

TXZ277-132115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ276-132115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ275-132115-

Chinati Mountains-

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ279-132115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

TXZ282-132115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90 in the mountains to around 101 along the Rio Grande. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. In the mountains,

northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to

around 101 along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. In the mountains,

east winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, east winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to around

102 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, east winds around

10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98 in the mountains to 101 to

107 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97 in the mountains to 101 to

107 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98 in the mountains to 100 to

106 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 97 in the mountains to 99 to 105 along

the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-132115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

TXZ281-132115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

226 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

