TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019

691 FPUS54 KMAF 121927

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-130915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-130915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019 /127 PM MDT Fri Jul 12 2019/

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-130915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ278-130915-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 65 to 71. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

TXZ277-130915-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ281-282-130915-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. In the mountains, east winds

10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, east winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains to around

100 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. In the

mountains, northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande,

northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains to around

102 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. In the

mountains, east winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, east

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96 in the mountains to 99 to

105 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98 in the mountains to 100 to

106 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98 in the mountains to

101 to 107 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 97 in the mountains to 100 to

106 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 96 in the mountains to 99 to 105 along

the Rio Grande.

TXZ276-279-130915-

Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 65 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

TXZ275-280-130915-

Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ059-060-067-130915-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ075-130915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

TXZ274-130915-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

TXZ063-068>070-130915-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ272-273-130915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-

Including the city of Van Horn

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ082-130915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

227 PM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ271-130915-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

127 PM MDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

TXZ270-130915-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

127 PM MDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 85.

