TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 8, 2023

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 330 AM CST.

* At 228 AM CST, a strong thunderstorm was located near High Island

A100, or 11 nm east of High Island A80, moving northeast at 20

knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron 398, High Island A33, High Island A100 and High Island

A201.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather