Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

826 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

...Patchy Sea Fog Being Reported This Morning...

Patches of sea fog are being reported in observations, but

mariners, and seen in webcams around Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay,

and adjacent Gulf waters. In most instances, this fog appears to

be creating only a modest reduction in visibility. However,

mariners should be alert to the fact that occasionally visibility

in the most dense patches is being reduced to under 1 NM.

These general conditions should gradually improve through the

morning, but patchy fog is expected to return again this evening,

until a cold front passes through the waters early Sunday morning.

