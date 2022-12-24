TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 301 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds around 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Abnormally low water levels, falling to near minus 2 feet mean lower low water. * WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay. * IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather