TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 241 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday. damaged vessels. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather