TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 205 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest winds and seas are expected very early this morning, farther from shore. Expect a very slow, gradual improvement in conditions by late this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather