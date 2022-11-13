TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

245 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Vermilion Bay, Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High

Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to

Cameron LA out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya

River to Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from

20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron

LA from 20 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya

River to Intracoastal City LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

