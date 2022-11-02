TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

106 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Wave

heights up to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between Port Mansfield and Baffin Bay from

0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Winds have fallen below Small Craft Advisory criteria for the

Laguna Madre. Therefore, the Small Craft Advisory has been

allowed to expire.

