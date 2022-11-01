TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1136 PM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022 A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas... Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM... At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This thunderstorm was located 8 nm southwest of Brazos A110, moving northeast at 20 knots. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30 knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before the storm arrives. LAT...LON 2759 9589 2765 9597 2786 9577 2771 9560 At 1137 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, thunderstorm was located 25 nm southwest of Brazos A70, moving northeast at 30 knots. LAT...LON 2749 9624 2761 9631 2801 9594 2782 9573 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather