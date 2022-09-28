TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 336 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Thursday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather