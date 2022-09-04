TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

over Port Mansfield Cut, moving east at 10 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2659 9737 2659 9732 2657 9730 2659 9731

2659 9729 2656 9730 2657 9728 2658 9729

2659 9721 2642 9714 2642 9722 2644 9723

2641 9724 2641 9733 2657 9741

