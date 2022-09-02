TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 2, 2022

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1209 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 1209 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,

capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was

located over High Island A109. The thunderstorm was nearly

stationary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2862 9425 2876 9438 2895 9420 2888 9414

2871 9407

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather