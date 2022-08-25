TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 826 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM... San Antonio, Mesquite, and Espiritu Santo Bays... Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 At 825 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 nm south of Seadrift to 8 nm south of Matagorda Island 557. The thunderstorms were nearly stationary. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. Waterspouts may be possible. LAT...LON 2805 9599 2785 9681 2828 9672 2831 9628 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather