TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Galveston Bay...

* Until 315 AM CDT.

* At 245 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 nm north of Trinity Bay to Smith Point to

Galveston Bay Entrance, moving northeast at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Smith Point, East Galveston Bay, Trinity Bay, The Texas City Dike,

Galveston Bay Entrance and southeastern Galveston Bay.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Houston Ship Channel Lighted Buoy 25...

Anahuac Channel Light 1...

Texas City Connection Channel Buoy 4...

Double Bayou Channel Light 2...

Double Bayou Channel Light 4...

Texas City Connection Channel Buoy 1...

Bolivar Roads Alternate Inbound Route Light 3...

Double Bayou Channel Light 12...

Houston Ship Channel Lighted Buoy 26 and

Houston Ship Channel Lighted Buoy 28.

_____

