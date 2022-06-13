TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1258 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Onshore flow is below advisory levels, therefore, the Small Craft

Advisory will be allowed to expire at 1 AM. However, winds will

remain at 15 to 20 knots through the overnight hours and mariners

should use caution.

