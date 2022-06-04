TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 4, 2022

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Matagorda Bay...

Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 532 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 nm west of East Matagorda Bay to near Matagorda

Jetty to near Palacios Bay to near Port Lavaca, moving southeast

at 35 knots. This storm has a history of strong winds in excess of

34 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Tabs Buoy W, Matagorda Ship Channel, Brazos 548, Brazos 439, Brazos

490, Matagorda Island 557, Port Lavaca, Matagorda Jetty,

southwestern East Matagorda Bay, southwestern Palacios Bay and

Turtle Bay.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 57...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 11...

Point Comfort Inner Channel Light 3...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 52...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 24...

Matagorda Ship Channel Lighted Buoy 1...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 69...

Chocolate Bay Channel Buoy 1...

Port Lavaca Channel Light 1 and

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

Wind gusts to 40 knots, small hail, high waves, dangerous lightning,

and heavy rain are possible with these storms.

