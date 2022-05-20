TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

332 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 4 to 6 ft expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA

out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX

out 20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

