TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 ft. Choppy to rough bay waters.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

