SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

958 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

