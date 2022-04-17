TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 348 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1\/2 to 1 NM. * WHERE...Galveston Bay and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather