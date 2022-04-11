TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 11, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

410 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 7

to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

