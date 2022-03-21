TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

341 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots

with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 8 to 10 feet expected. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 knots with

gusts up to 35 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas to

Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT

this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, through 11 AM CDT

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 AM CDT THIS

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 30 knots with

gusts up to 35 knots and very rough waters expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts

up to 30 knots and rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM

CDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to

11 AM CDT this morning.

