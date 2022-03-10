TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 12, 2022

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

441 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots

and seas 7 to 10 feet possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

