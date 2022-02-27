TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

304 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kts. Seas 4 to 7 feet from 0 to 20

nautical miles offshore and 5 to 8 feet from 20 to 60 nautical

miles offshore.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

