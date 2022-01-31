TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 31, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 249 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather