TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 31, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 908 PM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 6 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Midnight until 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM. * WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CST Monday.