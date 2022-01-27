TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

324 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet possible.

* WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna

Madre.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

