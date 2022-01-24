TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

247 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather