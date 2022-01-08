TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 332 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather