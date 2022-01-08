TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

332 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots

and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

