TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022 _____ LOW WATER ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 328 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022 ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Abnormally low water levels. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather