TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Brownsville TX 343 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west to north winds 20 to 30 knots. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 knots. * WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Baffin Bay. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough to very rough bay waters. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest to north winds 20 to 30 knots. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 knots. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Seas 4 to 8 feet building to 8 to 10 feet from 0 to 20 nautical miles, and 5 to 9 feet building 9 to 11 feet from 20 to 60 nautical miles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather