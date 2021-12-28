TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 353 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather